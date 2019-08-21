WMC helps viewer donate 100-plus neckties to Dress for Success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you don’t know, neckties are kind of Andrew Douglas’ thing. So when a WMC viewer reached out about a donation, Andrew jumped in to help.
A few weeks ago, Andrew picked up the phone in the newsroom. The caller said he was semi-retired and wanted his neckties to go to someone who could use them. A few days later, the viewer dropped off an entire plastic bin full of high quality ties.
Next thing you know, Andrew connected with Dress for Success to donate the viewer’s 100-plus ties. Dress for Success Memphis works with other organizations in the Mid-South to help men and women put their best foot forward.
On Wednesday, Andrew met with Dress for Success executive director Rhonda Treadwell who thanked the viewer for his generous donation.
Dress for Success Memphis is having a fundraiser at the Memphis Hilton Sept. 26 called the “Little Black Dress Event.” Attendees will enjoy music, wine, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction benefiting the non-profit organization.
Dress for Success is at 2730 Colony Park Dr. Suite 7. Visit https://memphis.dressforsuccess.org/ for more information.
