Woman accused of killing Memphis pastor, shooting his wife will likely remain in jail until trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of shooting and killing a Memphis pastor returned to court Wednesday morning, after being indicted last month.
"An indictment is just formal accusation of the charges,” said Leslie Ballin, Latoshia Daniels’ attorney.
Latoshia Daniels is accused of shooting and killing Brodes Perry, an executive pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.
She’s also accused of injuring his wife at the Meridian Apartments in Collierville in April.
In July, a grand jury returned indictments for Daniels for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and using a firearm during an attempted first-degree murder.
She appeared for her arraignment Wednesday, which her attorney asked Judge Glenn Wright to be reset.
"She's depending on her family to financially retain counsel and the family is working with our firm,” said Ballin.
Ballin said the family should be able to overcome financial hardships and pay for counsel in 30-45 days.
So Judge Wright gave Daniels an extension until October 16.
During Wednesday’s appearance the court also discussed Daniels’ charges of assault on a police officer, escape and resisting arrest.
Those stem from an incident at the hospital hours after the shooting.
"Whether or not we're ready to announce a settlement date or have a trial date, that case will take a backseat to the homicide case and I'll ask the judge to withhold any disposition on that case,” said Ballin.
Ballin says he plans on Daniels’ case heading toward a jury trial.
"Candidly, I don’t think we’ll be asking for any bond. Probably we’ll stay in custody until our trial date,” said Ballin.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.