Woman shot while sleeping at home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot inside her home Tuesday night.
The shooting happened near 11:30 p.m. at a home on Orange Tulip Drive.
Family members said everyone was inside the home sleeping or getting ready for bed when the gunfire happened.
Alexcia Jones said her mother was sleeping when she was shot. Jones said she was getting ready for bed when she heard a loud boom.
That's when her mother came out holding her neck. She thought her cell phone had exploded, but Jones said she saw bullet holes through the bed's headboard.
"I heard somebody downstairs and I sent my little brother to go see who was downstairs," Jones said. "Before he could get downstairs we heard a shot. We heard a big boom."
Jones said her 4-year-old son was in the home as well as her younger brothers.
The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police have not released any suspect information. If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.