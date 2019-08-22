DeSoto County Schools investigating explicit video ‘inadvertently and unknowingly’ shared from teacher’s phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools is investigating an explicit video “inadvertently and unknowingly” shared from a teacher’s phone, according to local police.

A statement from the Horn Lake Police Department says they were contacted about the video Wednesday.

The department says DeSoto County Schools is investigating the matter, but if they determine the video’s release was criminal police will launch their own investigation.

Police did not specify what was in the video. The teacher has not been identified.

