Family demands answers after man shot, killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members have identified the man who was shot and killed outside a North Memphis apartment.
The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Antwon Cambell.
The shooting happened outside the Villages of Harrison Creek Apartments.
Police have not released a lot of information about the shooting.
What we know is the victim and the alleged shooter got into some sort of argument before shots were fired.
Cambell was taken to Regional One where he was pronounced dead.
The family just wants answers.
“I talked to his mom, I'm trying to get as much information as possible. I want justice for him. He did not deserve to get shot 13 times without having a weapon on him,” said Michael Vincent, victim’s brother.
Family members say they have reached out to Memphis Police and have not heard back.
At this time, MPD has not released the name of the man who shot Cambell.
No word yet if any charges will be filed.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.