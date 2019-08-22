Kroger partners with U of M for football game to benefit Mid-South Food Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger and the University of Memphis are partnering with the Mid-South Food Bank to help end hunger in the Mid-South.
They have partnered together for the “Zero Hunger, Zero Ways” football game.
On September 7th, the Tigers will play Southern University.
Tickets cost $10 and proceeds will benefit the Mid-South Food Bank.
The President and CEO of the food bank says getting involved in your community is what will help end hunger.
“It takes all of us to solve the problem of hunger. We have got so many folks in our community who are struggling with hunger and when everybody gets involved and serves their neighbor, that is how we solve hunger,” said Cathy Pope, Mid-South Food Bank president and CEO.
Tickets go on sale Saturday at any Kroger location.
Kick-off is at 11 a.m. at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
If you can’t go attend the game, you can watch it on WMC Action News 5.
