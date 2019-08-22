Lakers eyeing Howard to fill center spot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The final NBA roster is far from being set for the Memphis Grizzlies, and one recently added high-profile player could be on the move soon.
The L.A. Lakers have asked Memphis for permission to work out center Dwight Howard. The Former All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion was picked up by the Grizzlies in the offseason in a deal with the Wizards.
The 33-year-old Howard is not in the Grizzlies’ rebuilding plans, but don’t look for Memphis to give him up for nothing.
Former Grizzlies big man Joakim Noah is also being worked out for the Lakers. Noah, who was a fan favorite at FedExForum last season, is an unrestricted free agent.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.