Suspect accused of leaving threatening notes at Bartlett churches arrested in Oklahoma

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect accused of leaving threatening notes earlier this week at two separate churches in Bartlett was arrested in Oklahoma.
Bartlett police said Thursday that their suspect was taken into custody in Oklahoma but the incident in Tennessee is still under investigation.
On Tuesday, Bartlett police began investigating threatening notes left at Christ Church and New Hope Christian Church.
“The letters in question are not that of a direct threat of imminent violence but more related to delusional ideologies,” said a Bartlett police spokesperson.
Investigators said later in the day they made contact with the suspect who was no longer in the area, and family members said the person was suffering from various mental health issues over the past few months.
