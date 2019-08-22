Police ID man shot and killed by security guard at Memphis apartment

Police ID man shot and killed by security guard at Memphis apartment
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 22, 2019 at 2:09 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 2:09 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have released the name of a man shot and killed earlier this week at a Memphis apartment complex.

Police say a security guard at Villages of Harrison Creek Apartments shot 28-year-old Antwan Campbell Tuesday evening. The complex is near Jackson and National.

Police say two firearms were recovered at the scene.

So far, no charges have been filed against the security guard who police say did possess a valid handgun carry permit.

The investigation is ongoing.

