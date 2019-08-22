Rain chances a little higher next few days

By Spencer Denton | August 22, 2019 at 4:35 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 4:35 AM

Today will be partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy by afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm. Lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the lower 70s. Some areas will see more rain than others.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s.

