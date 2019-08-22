Rain chances a little higher next few days

Today will be partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy by afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm. Lows in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the lower 70s. Some areas will see more rain than others.
THIS WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.