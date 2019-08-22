Rain, heat makes mosquitoes more populous, dangerous

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With extreme heat and chances for rain, the Mid-South has been a breeding group for mosquitoes.
West Nile Virus has already been found in Shelby County, with several cases in mosquitoes and one in a human.
Experts said when the weather gets hotter, more mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus.
Researchers don't know the exact reason the heat causes more of the virus, but said it's important to protect yourself when it gets hot--even if you can't see or feel the mosquitoes.
This week's rain gives mosquitoes, infected or not, more chances to breed. Standing water is a hot spot for mosquitoes.
"After the little downpours we may have this week, make sure to tip and toss. Go outside (and) tip all that standing water, especially while we have this heat wave," Shelby County Heath Department official Casia Smith-Alexander said.
Mosquitoes come out most often at dusk and dawn.
Vector Control will continue to spray around the county to help control the mosquito population.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.