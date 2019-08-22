Redbirds beat first place Round Rock

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds continued their series against the Round Rock Express at AutoZone Park on Wednesday.
The 'Birds are on a tear against the first place Express and the rest of the PCL lately, winning 11 of their last 15.
They got on the board in the bottom of the 1st. Jon Nogowski sent one up to right for a sac fly as Triple-A rookie Dylan Carlson scores to make it 1-0 Redbirds.
Carlson went 3-4 at the plate with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored.
Adolis Garcia also slapped his 27th home run of the season.
Jake Woodford took care of business on the mound, going 6 innings with 4 strikeouts.
Redbirds took the win, 5-4. The Birds close out their series against Round Rock Thursday 7 p.m. Downtown at the Zone.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.