Stolen car slams into home with woman asleep inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stolen car crashed into a North Memphis home Tuesday night while a woman was fast asleep inside.
It happened Tuesday night around 10:30, near Springdale Street and Brown Avenue.
Dorothy Harris says God was on her side.
“He was watching over me cause it seemed like a big piece of wood or something had hit me. I don't know what it was,” said Harris.
A large gaping hole can be seen on the side of the house.
Broken glass and crumbling walls surround the bed that Miss Harris was lying in.
Her son, Donald Harris, was also home when the crash happened. He says it could have been a lot worse.
“If it weren’t for that bed being as heavy, real good sturdy bed, it could have been a lot worse. So I think that’s what stopped the car,” said Donald Harris.
According to police, a car was stolen from “King Grocer” store just across the street.
The victim said in the police report he went inside the store, but left his 2010 Chevy Impala running with the car unlocked.
The victim said, when someone tried to take it he tried to jump back in the car to stop him but was dragged across the street until he crashed into Harris’ home.
Harris says this is the fourth time in about four years that a car has hit their property.
“They tore the fence down about three different times. One time it was like a week apart,” said Donald Harris. “We got the fence fixed and before seven days was up, it got hit again.”
Harris says usually the fence out front keeps the car from actually coming inside the house, but this time was different.
Harris says their home has been hit so many times that they were dropped by their home insurer.
“She just recently within the last two weeks got insurance, right in the nick of time looks like,” said Donald Harris.
Harris says after 30 years, it may be time to find a new place to call home.
