20th-ranked Tigers women’s soccer prepares for Thursday opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday night is a big night coming up in the Bluff City with the opening of the high school football season, but don’t forget about the University of Memphis Women’s Soccer Team.
The Tigers, ranked 20th in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches Poll are coming off an NCAA bid as the defending American Athletic Conference Tournament Champions.
The U of M features 3 players named to the AAC’s preseason first team in Senior Serena Dolan and Juniors Clarissa Larisey and Elizabeth Moberg, with Moberg tabbed as the League’s Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year.
Head Coach Brooks Monaghan has guided the Tigers to six league championships, seven NCAA Tournament berths and 229 wins since taking over the program in 2000.
“This group last year set the bar," Monaghan said. “And our goal is to win the conference and to make the NCAA Tournament, not just for one game, but to advance as far as we can. But the last few years we’ve been fighting as hard as we can to get back to where this program was and last year we took a step in the right direction.”
The Tigers kick off their season against Little Rock on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Murphy Athletic Complex.
