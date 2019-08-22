Tigers using icy shipping containers to beat heat during practice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Even though the college football season is rapidly approaching, there’s still no let up from the humidity blanket and the Mid-South heat that teams have to work out in to get ready for the season.
At the University of Memphis, practices are scheduled for early in the morning, but there’s still no escape from heat indexes that can rise as high as a 100+ by 10 a.m.
That’s why the school brought in shipping containers around the football fields at the Murphy Athletic Complex. What do shipping containers have to do with beating the heat, you ask? Well, take a look inside.
They’ve been re-fitted as cooling centers, or Boudreaux Recovery Zones to be exact. Up to 50 players can fit in at a time.
Tigers Head Trainer Darrell Turner says the boxes help the players avoid suffering from heat-related stress issues.
“It helps allow us to cool players’ body temperatures down quickly during break periods,” Turner said. “They’re basically refrigerated cooling trailers. Got it in here in time to utilize during the breaks and basically to try to help the guys prevent heat illness.”
The Boxes are set at a cool 18 degrees. One of the boxes will move to the Liberty Bowl outside the home locker room for the first two home games of the season.
Currently, only several schools in the ACC and SEC have these type cooling zones for players.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.