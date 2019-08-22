Tracking rain & storms to end the week

Showers and storms will be in the forecast to end the week and as we push into the weekend.
We are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies across the Mid-South today. Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening mainly north of Interstate 40. A few storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rains. Afternoon highs will warm near 90 degrees with heat index values near 100. Winds stay out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph today becoming around 5 mph tonight. Tonight, we will see showers linger with mostly cloudy skies and lows falling into the middle 70s.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 60% chance. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 89.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. Low: 74.
FRIDAY: We are tracking more rain and storms for Friday with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the middle 80s. Overnight lows will remain in the lower to middle 70s under mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend we are tracking mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible each day this weekend as a slow moving front tries to push across the region. Have the umbrellas handy just in case rain impacts your region.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are looking partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower or storm with highs back near 90 degrees and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday we are tracking partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and heat index values higher than that, isolated showers possible Tuesday with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible along with pop-up to isolated shower possible. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.