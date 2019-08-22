Tracking rain & storms to end the week

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are looking partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower or storm with highs back near 90 degrees and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday we are tracking partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and heat index values higher than that, isolated showers possible Tuesday with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible along with pop-up to isolated shower possible. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest.