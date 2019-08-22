Truck driver indicted for shooting death of furniture store manager

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A truck driver accused of shooting a Memphis furniture store’s dock manager was indicted Wednesday for first-degree murder.
Timothy Saunders, 53, is in jail without bond.
Prosecutors say Saunders got into an argument with 41-year-old Thomas Hartman, the dock manager at American Freight Liquidators, over why the truck wasn’t unloaded. When the argument escalated, witnesses said Saunders left, returned with a gun and shot Hartman in the head.
Hartman died at the scene.
Saunders drove off in his tractor trailer after the shooting but was stopped and arrested not far from the store.
Saunders, of Clarksville, Tennessee, previously worked as a police officer in Clarksville, Tennessee. He retired from the department in November 2017.
