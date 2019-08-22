Turner to face judge Thursday on Lorenzen Wright murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Billy Turner, the man accused of killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, is expected in court Thursday.
Turner was originally scheduled to report on his pending weapons charge from a separate case, but he's now expected to appear on the murder charge of Wright.
Earlier this summer, his co-defendant Sherra Wright pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Turner has already been sentenced to 16 years in prison for pleading guilty of being a felon in possession of a handgun.
Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Turner still has one other pending weapons charge, and a third charge has been dismissed.
WMC Action News 5 will have live coverage of the court proceedings.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.