Twitter joke may bring Waffle House to Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - What started out as a joke on Twitter could result in a new restaurant coming to Oxford, Mississippi.
Ole Miss Law Professor Dr. David Case has made a name for himself with his witty Twitter posts.
Many of his tweets are about enjoying Waffle House when he lived in Hernando.
Since moving to Oxford, where there is no Waffle House, his tweets got attention from Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill.
So, Mayor Tannehill sent a letter to Waffle House corporate.
“Hey, I'm the mayor of Oxford. We’ll have a parade when you get here. We can't be the only SEC town without a Waffle House,” said Tannenhill.
It hasn’t been confirmed if a Waffle House is actually coming to Oxford. But Tannehill confirmed that Waffle House executives have been to Oxford, looking at real estate.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.