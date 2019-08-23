City of Memphis, U of M announce fan enhancements for 2019 football season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis and University of Memphis rolled out the red carpet at the Liberty Bowl stadium Thursday.
The organizations announced new changes that are expected to "enhance the fan experience."
Mayor Jim Strickland says he's always looking for ways to enhance the university, and that includes the stadium where the Tigers play.
That is why you’ll notice a brand-new video board on the south end zone of the stadium this year.
It also comes with a new graphics package.
"It's a 50-year-old stadium. I love the Liberty Bowl, but it does need constant work to keep it up. That's why you see every year, every other year us putting in significant upgrades,” said Strickland.
"I saw the walk-through this morning. It’s spectacular in every sense of the word. We’re very grateful to everyone involved with this, and 11 a.m. on the 31st, I think everybody is going to be blown away when they see this,” said Allie Prescott, U of M interim athletic director.
There's also a new auxiliary scoreboard on the north end zone and the sound system is improved as well.
There are updates to the Liberty Bowl parking lot. You can track new shuttle options by using an app, and there will be various concessions options.
