Clouds, sun and isolated showers or storms

Today will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be southwest turning northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s.
OVER THE WEEKEND WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms along with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance of a shower or storm and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
