Fire causes damage to Memphis emergency communications center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A faulty light is to blame for a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage underneath the Memphis emergency communications center.
Firefighters were called to Flicker Street Thursday morning. They say the fire spread to shop supplies kept in the city's radio shop.
We learned smoke spread through the building and several employees had to be treated for respiratory problems.
Dispatchers were evacuated from the building, but officials say the city’s 911 system stayed online the entire time.
