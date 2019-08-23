Former MATA President and General Manager passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The employees of MATA say they are mourning the loss of the first African American President and General Manager of MATA, William Hudson Jr., after he passed away Thursday.
MATA released a statement saying Hudson began his career with the company in 1964 and soon became president and general manager in 1993 until he retired after 10 years in 2013.
“His leadership at MATA produced successful accomplishments including the completion of Central Station, the Riverfront and Madison Trolley rail lines, and the Airways, American Way and North End Transit Centers," according to the statement.
Hudson once served as president for the Tennessee Public Transportation Association and in 2009, he was inducted into the TPTA Hall of Fame.
He also earned recognition as one of the Downtowners of the Decade and Executive of the Year by the Africa in April Cultural Awareness Festival.
“Hudson leaves an indelible mark in public transportation that will be remembered for decades to com," says MATA.
The full statement released by MATA can be read on the company’s Facebook.
