A front brings cooler temperatures & more rain

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with highs in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms and highs near 90 with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day and high temperatures in the low 90s with lows near 70.