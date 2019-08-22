A front brings cooler temperatures & more rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will slowly drift south through the WMC Action News 5 coverage area. This front will offer a much needed break from the heat but it will keep a somewhat unsettled pattern in place for the next several days meaning an increase in rain chances.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: S 5 Low: 75
FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms Wind: N 5 High: 86
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: NE 5 Low: 73
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms primarily during the afternoon and early evening. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with highs in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms and highs near 90 with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day and high temperatures in the low 90s with lows near 70.
