5 Great Things: Ja Morant gives back, Justin Timberlake performs on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we end this week with some dreary, wet weather let's take a look back at 5 great things that will bring some sunshine to our lives.
Seventh grader Diesel Pippert from Cleveland, Ohio donated all of his winnings from the Huron County Fair to St. Jude. He won $15,000 selling large animals at the fair.
Grizzlies top draft pick Ja Morant is already giving back to his new hometown. The rookie partnered with Academy Sports to provide a back-to-school shopping spree for children from the Boys and Girls Club. The children were able to pick up everything from backpacks, clothing, footwear, and sports equipment for the new school year.
Memphis’ own Justin Timberlake made a surprise appearance on Beale Street on Wednesday night. Timberlake showed up at B.B. King’s Blues Club. He got on stage and belted out a rendition of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”
Kroger and the University of Memphis are partnering with the Mid-South Food Bank to help end local hunger by hosting the “Zero Hunger, Zero Ways” football game. Tickets for the Tigers game on Sept. 7 are only $10. From that, $1 will go to the Mid-South Food Bank.
Speaking of football games, fans can expect some changes this year at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Those changes include a new video board in the south end zone, a new scoreboard in the north end zone and updates to the parking lot.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.