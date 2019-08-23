Man convicted of killing Memphis music teacher; 5 other suspects await trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was convicted Friday in the 2016 murder of a local music teacher at his Raleigh home.
Nicholas Brooks, 25, was automatically sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder conviction. He was also found guilty of especially aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and employment of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony.
Five other suspects are still awaiting trial.
Prosecutors say 30-year-old Christopher Waters, a music teacher at Belle Forrest Community School, was found dead on the floor of his Raleigh home Dec. 6, 2016 when officers performed a welfare check after he didn’t show up for school. He was shot and stabbed and his home was ransacked.
Investigators said after Waters was killed, the suspects burglarized his home, left and came back later to steal more items.
Brooks was arrested not long after the murder while driving Waters’ car through the neighborhood.
Sentencing for Brooks’ other felony convictions is scheduled for October.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.