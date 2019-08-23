Mid-South business headlines: Highwoods Properties exiting and Health Care Heroes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
The cast of NBC’s Bluff City Law continued filming this week with a brand new sound stage.
Highwoods Properties announced Wednesday it was selling all of it Memphis properties and leaving the market. This is a major deal because Highwoods was supposed to team up with Carlisle LLC on One Beale.
Community leaders broke ground for $150M development earlier this week.
This week’s cover story, “Health Care Heroes,” highlights a St. Jude doctor who helped cure “bubble boy” disease in a timely manner.
