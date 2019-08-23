MPD: Officers respond to residence shooting on S. Willet St.

MPD: Officers respond to residence shooting on S. Willet St.
Officers on the scene of a reported shooting near Lamar Avenue. (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 1:01 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on the 1400 block of South Willet Street near Lamar Avenue.

Officers say a man was shot on the porch of a residence and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the department’s statement issued via twitter, MPD has identified two suspects -- both male with dreadlocks, one was wearing a red hat and they were last seen in a silver Chevrolet Impala.

MPD has not released any further information involving this case.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.