Orange Mound registered sex offender convicted for sexually assaulting a child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office announced the conviction of an Orange Mound man, and registered sex offender, for the aggravated sexual battery of a child on Thursday.
Tarvis Weatherly, 42, was found guilty by a Criminal Court jury for the alleged assault of an acquaintance’s 9-year-old daughter.
The child was dropped off at a family member’s home on June 2, 2016 in the 2400 block of Brooklyn Avenue when Weatherly sexually assaulted the child, according to District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
Weatherly was previously convicted on nine counts of aggravated robbery and one count of theft of property in 1997. Weirich says, he’s a registered sex offender for convictions of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery.
He will face a judge for sentencing on Sept. 23.
