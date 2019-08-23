Police: No charges coming in deadly Jackson Avenue apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say no charges are being filed in connection with a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Memphis apartment complex earlier this week.
On Tuesday, 28-year-old Antwan Campbell was shot and killed outside Villages of Harrison Creek Apartments near Jackson and National.
Investigators initially said a security guard at the complex shot Campbell, but apartment management would not confirm if the man was an employee.
The man stayed at the scene until police arrived. Investigators have not released his name but said he had a valid handgun carry permit.
Police said they recovered two handguns from the scene.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.