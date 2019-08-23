Southaven police announce plans for body and vehicle cameras

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a new day at the Southaven Police Department with a new leader. After one month on the job, new police Chief Macon Moore is beginning the process for a big new change -- police body cameras.
“We feel like it’s not if you’re going to get body cameras in law enforcement, it’s when,” Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore said.
Southaven police have never had body cameras or dash cameras in their officer’s vehicles. They could be getting both.
“Honestly I would like to do the cameras in the cars and on the guys, but it’s an extremely expensive endeavor,” Chief Moore said. “It may be something we implement in phases.”
In July 2017, Southaven officers responding to the wrong address, shot and killed Ismael Lopez in his home. The shooting sparked controversy in the community. The incident was not caught on camera.
Chief Moore says body cameras will be helpful to both the community and law enforcement.
"It's transparency," Chief Moore said. "It gives you some physical evidence to go by. They exonerate the officer involved in a complaint a high percentage of the time."
Chief Moore has begun budgetary discussions and preliminary plans for body cameras and/or dash cameras.
The police department still has many details to iron out, including department policies, how to store the videos and which model cameras to purchase.
“We may be a year out from implementing this.” Chief Moore said. “It’s a priority for us, however, I got a lot of priorities I’m dealing with the first month here.”
Chief Moore said he wants to ensure the process of rolling out body cameras is done properly.
