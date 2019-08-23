Southaven police identify body buried in backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department has announced the identity of a body recovered from a backyard while investigating a missing person case in July 2019. Police were led to believe 38-year-old, Michael Guidry was a possible suspect.
Guidry’s interview led police to the backyard, after police arrested him for credit card fraud in an unrelated case.
According to Southaven police, the missing person’s body found in a shallow grave, has been identified as 80-year-old Grady Deboard. Deboard was said to be living with Guirdy for a period of time before he went missing. His body was found in the backyard of a residence on Burton Lane in Southaven, Mississippi on July 9.
Guirdy has been charged with capital murder for the death of a missing individual, according to SPD.
Southaven police say this case remains under investigation.
