Stalled front keeps rain in the First Alert Forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible through the weekend and into the beginning of next week as an unsettled pattern keeps a grip on the Mid-South.
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers Wind: NE 5 Low: 73
SATURDAY: Scattered Showers Wind: NE 5-10 High: 86
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: NE 5 Low: 72
THE WEEKEND: A few showers or storms will be possible primarily during the afternoon and early evening hours tomorrow and we can expect more of the same for the rest of the weekend. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and highs again in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.