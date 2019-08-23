Tracking more rain chances to end week

A stationary front draped across parts of the Mid-South is causing plenty of clouds and rain chances to end the work week.
Mostly to partly cloudy skies will prevail through Friday. Isolated showers or storms are again possible today as a stationary front remains to our north. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon due to the clouds and rain expected. Showers will remain isolated this evening and overnight. Winds will shift from the south to the north during the day and into the night. Lows will fall into the middle to lower 70s tonight with mostly cloudy skies.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance. Winds: Southwest to north around 5 mph. High: 86.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Low: 73.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Cloudy skies will prevail this weekend with a few peeks of sunshine. Afternoon highs this weekend will warm into the upper 80s each day with overnight lows in the middle to lower 70s. As our front pushes south of the region, we will keep isolated to widely scattered rain and storm chances this weekend. Depending on the placement of the front, will determine how much rain we see across the area.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we keep with mostly cloudy skies along with isolated showers, afternoon highs will warm into the middle to upper 80s with overnight lows in the middle to lower 70s. Partly cloudy skies return for Tuesday with isolated showers along with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday we are tracking pop-up showers or storms with partly cloudy skies and highs back into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
