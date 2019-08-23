Tracking more rain chances to end week

Mostly to partly cloudy skies will prevail through Friday. Isolated showers or storms are again possible today as a stationary front remains to our north. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon due to the clouds and rain expected. Showers will remain isolated this evening and overnight. Winds will shift from the south to the north during the day and into the night. Lows will fall into the middle to lower 70s tonight with mostly cloudy skies.