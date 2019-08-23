Trio suspected in 5 purse snatching incidents scheduled to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of alleged purse snatchers have been tied to another crime.
The latest attack happened as a woman was leaving a restaurant in Wolfchase Galleria.
The woman, who does not want to be identified, is one of five victims in five separate purse snatching incidents that happened at the end of July and beginning of August.
She was at the Cheesecake Factory with her daughter and husband.
The first purse snatching that the trio is suspected of happened on July 28.
“Just as I was approaching the car. I felt somebody pass by me, grab my purse. It was on my shoulder and so, it broke," the victim said.
That’s fortunate for her because the crook didn’t get her belongings. But she was knocked to the ground. Her elbow and knee still have gashes. She said she only saw the suspect from the back.
“He was running. And he snatched my purse and kept going, of course I was on the ground. I looked up to see that had happened and I saw him getting in a blue car," she said.
That blue car fits the description of one investigators say is owned by Amberly Rankin, one of the suspects.
On July 30, a Macy’s employee was leaving work in Collierville. While walking to her car, an affidavit says Michael Patton walked past her then turned around and snatched her purse. He then jumped into a small blue car, belonging to Rankin.
Investigators say video shows Rankin using the woman’s card to buy food at a Taco Bell. The surveillance video also showed Colby Neagle driving the car.
On July 31, a woman walking through the flower section at Lowe’s on Winchester had her purse stolen. A court affidavit says the trio tried to use her card at several locations.
On Aug. 4, another purse snatching happened at the Lowe’s on Germantown Parkway. The trio is also suspected in that.
Another purse snatching was reported on Aug. 5, in the parking lot of the Kroger on Mendenhall near Poplar. An 81-year-old woman was thrown to the ground ending up with four staples in her head.
The trio was scheduled to appear in court in Collierville for the Cheesecake Factory incident. However, that was reset until Sept. 10.
They are scheduled to appear in court in Memphis on Friday morning.
