Trio tied to several purse snatching incidents appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The three suspects investigators say are tied to several purse snatchings appeared in court Friday morning.
Amberly Rankin, Colby Neagle and Michael Patton were present in a Shelby County courtroom Friday for theft-related charges.
Defense attorney Blake Ballin is representing 18-year-old Colby Neagle.
Neagle was first arrested for a purse snatching at the Medenhall Kroger on Aug. 5.
The 81-year-old victim told WMC Action News Five the suspect pushed her to the ground. She said she had several scrapes and bruises and even had to get staples in the back of her head.
Ballin says these injuries play an important role in the case.
"The relevance of those injuries to me as a defense lawyer are whether they qualify as serious bodily injuries, or whether they are just bodily injuries. That makes a difference whether this a C-felony robbery versus a B-felony aggravated robbery,” said Ballin.
Neagle was originally released without bond, but was arrested again after police say he was involved in a purse snatching at a Lowe’s on Aug. 4.
“So it's a little unusual that he was arrested on one, released, arrested again. Normally the way this would happen is he was charged at one time with both of those and would've had a bond set that covered both cases,” said Ballin.
Ballin said Friday's court date was reset for Sept. 9 as more information about these incidents come forward.
"The state is still investigating to make sure they have all their ducks in a row before we start negotiating,” said Ballin.
He said he is hoping to reach a settlement in the case.
“And if we can't, then certainly, we'll set the matters for this trial,” said Ballin.
Neagle is also facing charges in Collieville where he is accused of snatching the purse of a Macy's employee.
Ballin said in worst case scenario the 18-year-old could face up to 18 years behind bars.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.