Yo Gotti gives back to Grandview Heights Middle School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Yo Gotti is helping kids celebrate the start of the school year.
Yo Gotti, whose real name is Mario Mims, helped outfit the entire student body at Grandview Heights Middle School in Frayser.
The students received uniforms and fleece hoodies.
The donation is a partnership between SchoolSeed, Wolfchase Galleria and Village Mart.
Shelby County Schools says it's an incentive to get students to come to school prepared to learn everyday.
Meantime, Yo Gotti has expressed his hope to launch a “Gotti's Closet” at the school for future students.
Yo Gotti is a graduate of Trezevant high school.
