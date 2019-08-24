AT&T Southeast employees strike over ‘unfair labor practices’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Communications Workers of America Union members at AT&T Southeast planned to go on strike Saturday at midnight in protest of unfair labor practices, according to CWA Union.
The CWA says management committed these unfair practices during negotiations for a new contract.
The CWA released a statement saying it has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against the telecommunications company.
The union feels the company is “not bargaining in good faith and not sending representatives to the bargaining table with the authority to make decisions.”
AT&T is also facing similar charges from Florida for illegally disciplining members wearing attire in support of the union and participating in union activities, according to the CWA.
Members in South Florida held a strike on Aug. 22.
The strike is expected to involve 20,000 employees from technicians, customer service representatives and other employees who install and maintain residential and business accounts.
