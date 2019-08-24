Daughter confesses to shooting mother in her sleep, detectives say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives have charged a woman with attempted first-degree murder after she confessed to shooting her mother while she was asleep.
Alexcia Jones, 22, is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, stemmed from a shooting that happened at a home on Orange Tulip Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to SCSO detectives.
The night of the shooting Jones said everyone in the home was getting ready for bed when she heard a loud boom. Jones’ mother came out of her bedroom holding her neck and reportedly thought her phone had exploded. Jones told police she saw bullet holes in her mother’s bed’s headboard.
“I heard somebody downstairs and I sent my little brother to go see who was downstairs,” Jones said. “Before he could get downstairs we heard a shot. We heard a big boom.”
Jones’ 4-year-old son and her two younger brothers were also inside the home during the shooting.
Jones spoke with WMC Action News 5 after the shooting saying she followed her mother to the ambulance but the 41-year-old victim would not speak.
“It’s really scary, and that’s my momma," said Jones.
Family members of the victim reportedly told SCSO detectives the suspect took off into a wooded area near the home.
Jones’ mother was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
