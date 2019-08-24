Former Oxford officer charged with murder to be moved to new jail following Facebook post

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 23, 2019 at 8:04 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 8:04 PM

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A former Oxford police officer charged with murder is being moved to another jail after a picture was posted online showing him outside his cell.

Lafayette County District Attorney Ben Creekmore would not say where Matthew Kinne is being moved.

Kinne is charged in the murder of Dominique Clayton. Her family says the two were romantically involved.

The picture posted to Facebook appears to show Kinne standing at a counter inside the jail, eating.

Creekmore says the move is out of an abundance of caution.

The case is expected to go to a grand jury next week.

