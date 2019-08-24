Grizzlies set to let Howard go west

Grizzlies set to let Howard go west
By Jarvis Greer | August 24, 2019 at 2:21 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 2:21 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dwight Howard’s time as a Memphis Grizzly has come and gone.

Multiple reports say the eight-time former All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion will sign a non-guaranteed deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, once he clears waivers after a buyout deal is completed with the Griz.

Memphis picked up Howard this off-season as part of a deal with the Washington Wizards, but the 33-year old oft-injured big man was never part of the Griz rebuilding plans for the future.

The Lakers need a center after Boogie Cousins tore his ACL in pickup game earlier this month.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.