Grizzlies set to let Howard go west

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dwight Howard’s time as a Memphis Grizzly has come and gone.
Multiple reports say the eight-time former All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion will sign a non-guaranteed deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, once he clears waivers after a buyout deal is completed with the Griz.
Memphis picked up Howard this off-season as part of a deal with the Washington Wizards, but the 33-year old oft-injured big man was never part of the Griz rebuilding plans for the future.
The Lakers need a center after Boogie Cousins tore his ACL in pickup game earlier this month.
