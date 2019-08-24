Mississippi State hit with NCAA sanctions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On a day where Mississippi State names Tommy Stevens as its starting quarterback and former starter Keytaon Thompson enters the transfer portal, the Bulldogs are hit with NCAA sanctions for academic misconduct.
State self-reported a former athletic department tutor took exams and completed assignments for 10 football players and a men’s basketball player last season.
The NCAA will reduce football scholarships for two years and basketball for one.
State is also fined $5,000, plus one percent of the budgets for both sports.
Records in which those athletes played must be vacated.
