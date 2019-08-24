Mud Island museum vandalized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi River Museum on Mud Island has been forced to close because of a vandalism.
George Abbott, a spokesman for the Memphis River Parks Partnership, which manages the museum, says vandals were hard at work Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
That's when they say they not only managed to get into the museum, but broke display cases, which house historic artifacts.
Abbott says none of the artifacts were damaged or stolen, but the museum had to close so the display cases could be replaced.
It's not clear who's behind the vandalism, but visitors to Mud Island were disappointed to hear the news.
"It's just very sad," said Darren Decoste, a Memphis resident.
Michael Henson, who is visiting from Kentucky, says the vandal ruined things for everyone.
"It's really a shame that they would do stuff like that," said Henson. "The stuff is open for the public to view and someone has to go in their and mess it up for everybody."
Last year, the Memphis River Parks Partnership closed the museum citing low-attendance.
They spent the next few months making the 37-year-old museum more attractive to modern audiences.
Abbott says they are re-evaluating security and hope to have the museum back open by next weekend.
