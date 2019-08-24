Memphis police in search of suspects involved in fatal hit and run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal hit and run crash that happened on Friday night around 11:30 p.m. near Winchester Road and Bishops Bridge.
The vehicle involved is reported to have been a small white car occupied by four men between the ages of 30 and 40. One of the males was seen using a crutch when he exited the car.
Police say the passenger side of the vehicle driven by the suspects could be damaged and have green paint on the doors.
MPD is asking the public to report any information leading to the identity of these suspects to Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
