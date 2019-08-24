Preventative mosquito spraying scheduled for next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile virus in 26 Shelby County zip codes.
Because of the results, another round of preventative spraying has been scheduled for next week.
Residents are urged to wear long pants and long-sleeve shirts when working or playing outside, especially in the early morning and evening hours when mosquitoes are most active.
They should wear mosquito repellents containing DEET and install or repair screens on windows and doors.
Here is a list of the zip codes that tested positive and when they will be sprayed:
Monday, August 26th – Rescheduled from August 20, 2019
- 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- ZIP Codes: 38138, 38128, 38134, 38018, 38120, 38111, 38117
Tuesday, August 27th
- 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- ZIP Codes: 38017, 38139, 38125
Wednesday, August 28th
- 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- ZIP Codes: 38109, 38116
Thursday, August 29th
- 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- ZIP Codes: 38109, 38103, 38107, 38108, 38105, 38112, 38128, 38104
Click here to view the most current schedule and the exact boundaries of each scheduled spray.
