Stalled front brings rain chances this weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms along with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s and overnight lows in the 70s. Tuesday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms and highs in the middle 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday we will see mostly sunny skies with mild afternoon highs in the middle 80s and overnight lows in the middle 60s.