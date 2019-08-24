Stalled front brings rain chances this weekend

A stationary front will stay draped across the Mid-South this weekend, keeping widely scattered rain and storms in the forecast.
An unsettled weather pattern will take shape across the region this weekend and to start the new week ahead. Today we are tracking widely scattered showers and storms as a stationary front stays parked over the region. Highs will warm into the upper 80s under mainly cloudy skies with northeast winds around 5 mph. Few showers are again possible tonight with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 70s, winds remain out of the northeast around 5 mph.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. High: 86.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Low: 72.
SUNDAY: Much the same is expected for tomorrow. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will again be possible thanks to our stalled-out front. Lows will remain in the lower 70s with cloudy skies and isolated showers.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms along with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s and overnight lows in the 70s. Tuesday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms and highs in the middle 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday we will see mostly sunny skies with mild afternoon highs in the middle 80s and overnight lows in the middle 60s.
