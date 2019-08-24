Unsettled Pattern Through Early Next Week

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.