Unsettled Pattern Through Early Next Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few showers this evening and some could produce a few downpours. Overnight a stray shower possible but showers will be less numerous overnight. Scattered showers and a few storms will continue Sunday and to start this week as an unsettled pattern keeps rain chances in the Mid-South.
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers Wind: NE 5 Low: 73
SUNDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms Wind: SE 5 High: 86
SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers. Wind: NE 5 Low: 72
THE WEEKEND: Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and highs again in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEKEND: The upcoming weekend will feature partly cloudy skies with hight temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s both days. A few pop up showers will be possible in the afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.