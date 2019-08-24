UofM, Kroger & Mid-South Food Bank partner for Zero Hunger, Zero Ways Football Game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis and Kroger are partnering with the Mid-South Food Bank to create the Zero Hunger, Zero Ways Football Game in hopes to help end hunger in the Mid-South.
The Tigers are set to play Southern University on Sept. 7 and the ticket proceeds will be contributed to the food bank.
Cathy Pope, president and CEO of the Mid-South Food Bank believes getting active in your community is one way to help end hunger.
"It takes all of us to solve the problem of hunger, said Pope. “We have got so many folks in our community who are struggling with hunger and when everybody gets involved and serves their neighbor, that is how we solve hunger.”
Tickets will be $10; $1 from each ticket purchase will be donated.
Tickets will go on sale Saturday at any Kroger location in the city. Kick-off for the game is at 11 a.m. at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
