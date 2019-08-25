More rain chances to end weekend, start week ahead

THE WEEK AHEAD: Our stationary front will move north as a warm front on Monday, that will bring us more scattered showers or storms across the region. Monday we expect cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the middle 70s. A cold front will push through Tuesday, that will bring more rain and storm chances to the Mid-South. Tuesday expect cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Wednesday a few showers are possible early but most will stay dry, partly cloudy skies return with highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. Thursday and Friday we are looking at mostly sunny skies with high sin the upper 80s, lower humidity expected giving us a nice feeling outside, lows will drop into the 60s.