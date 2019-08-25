More rain chances to end weekend, start week ahead

An unsettled weather pattern will continue as we wrap up the weekend and push into the new work and school week ahead.
The stationary front that brought us the rain yesterday and overnight will be the culprit of our rain and storm chances again today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs warming into the upper to middle 80s region wide. Scattered showers and storms are possible today, with heavy rains and lightning possible. Winds remain out of the east around 5 mph today, shifting to the southeast around 5 mph tonight. Cloudy skies remain tonight with lows in the lower 70s and isolated showers sticking around.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance. Winds: East around 5 mph. High: 86.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 73.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Our stationary front will move north as a warm front on Monday, that will bring us more scattered showers or storms across the region. Monday we expect cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the middle 70s. A cold front will push through Tuesday, that will bring more rain and storm chances to the Mid-South. Tuesday expect cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Wednesday a few showers are possible early but most will stay dry, partly cloudy skies return with highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. Thursday and Friday we are looking at mostly sunny skies with high sin the upper 80s, lower humidity expected giving us a nice feeling outside, lows will drop into the 60s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A reinforcing cold front is expected to push across the region this weekend. That will bring extra clouds and a possible shower, but the lack of moisture will limit that activity. Highs this weekend will stay in the 80s with lows in the 60s.
