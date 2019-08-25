Rain Chances Stay Elevated Through Tuesday

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the morning and there could be a few in the afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday clouds will gradually decrease along with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.